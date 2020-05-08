2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Alex Neidermyer, Woodbine
Parents: Tara Ganzhorn, Matt Niedermyer; Step-parents Brian Ganzhorn, Maria Niedermyer.
Siblings (age, grade): Josie Niedermyer, 15.
High School Sports, Participation years: Basketball, one year letterwinner; softball, four year letterwinner, Rolling Valley All-Conference softball, honorable mention, 2018, 2019. Team leadership award.
What sport were you planning to be out for? Softball.
How many years have you been out? I have been out for softball a total of four years. I hope this season will be my fifth year.
If the season resumes, what were you hoping to accomplish? I’m hoping to make one of the top two teams on the Rolling Valley All-Conference honors.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? My favorite memory was the 2019 when we finished at 11-13, considering we had just three wins in all of 2018, it was a very successful year for us. We worked together as a team and reached the double-digit win plateau, which hasn’t happened since 2013.
You completed your first semester of your senior year – What were you most looking forward to in the second semester? I was looking forward to finishing my senior year with my friends and getting to do things all the seniors should, like “class day” and the senior breakfast.
Besides the classes, what was your favorite thing about high school? My favorite part about high school was getting to see my friends every day.
What are you going to miss most about walking the school hallways? I’m going to miss seeing everyone and talking to my friends and classmates.
The season and high school career go by faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans, and community the best part of being a high school athlete is: The entire experience is priceless. If I could change something, I would make sure I gave my all on every single play, playing like it’s my last game.
About Alex Niedermyer
Favorite movies: Bad Boys, Fast and Furious.
Favorite drink, snack: Watermelon.
Favorite pre-game meal: Whatever my teammates bring.
Pre-game, pre-meet rituals: We always dance during batting practice before every game.
Favorite music (type, group or song): I don’t have any favorites, just listen to what’s being played.
Favorite form of Social Media: Instagram.
Favorite college sports team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite pro sports team: Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite school subject: Anatomy, physiology.
Favorite school teacher: Mr. Marshall.
Who is your biggest role model, why? My mom. We may not see eye to eye, but she has taught me many life lessons that I will never forget.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? I wish I had better communication skills.
Who is your favorite high school coach? If you could say anything to them, what would it be? Mr. Marshall, Mr. Kolpin. I want to thank the both of them for everything they have done to help me improve my game in so many different facets. They have always believed in me, and it has meant so much.
What is your favorite coach’s most frequent line, phrase? “Easy chief,” Coach Kolpin, or “Oh Lord, what do you want now,” Coach Marshall.
Quarantine, 2020
What was your reaction when you heard spring sports, school year had been cancelled? I didn’t want to believe it. It’s not happening.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? There are way too many to count.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Don’t take anything for granted, and always play the game like it’s your last play. You never know, it might be.
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school? If yes, what college, where, sports? If not, what are plans after high school? No on any athletics, so I’m hoping to get a chance this summer. I plan on attending Iowa Western Community College in the fall, majoring in nursing.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook of this development, with the health and safety of family – How will this affect you and your class moving forward?
It will go down as a year to remember, and we will never forget.
