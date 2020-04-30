2020 High School - Senior Reflections
Name: Adam Sherer, Woodbine.
Parents: Noel and Alison Sherer.
Siblings: Melissa Sherer, older sister; Nicole Sherer, younger sister.
High School Sports, Participation years: Cross country, four years, two-year captain; 2018 state qualifier, Academic All-State; basketball, four years; track, four years, two-year state qualifier.
High School Activities, Participation years: Show choir, five years, 2019 All-State show choir; choir, four years, 2019 solo, ensamble best of center; high school play, musical, four years; large group speech, four years, all-state performing, all-state non-performing, student council, four years, student body president, National Honor Society, two years; Key Club, four years, key club president; quiz bowl, four years.
What spring sport were you planning to be out for? Track.
How many years have you been out? Three years, this would have been my fourth.
If the season resumes, what were you hoping to accomplish? I was hoping to win the Rolling Valley Conference Championships.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? Earning a state medal two straight years in the 4 x 800 meter relay at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
What is your favorite event on the track, why? My favorite individual event is the 1600 m run. I have always been good at running distance, and this is where I found the most success. I won the 1600 m run at the 2019 State Qualifiying Meet.
What is your favorite track to run on? My favorite track to run on is definitely Drake Stadium when I get to run on the amazing blue track. It has a different feel to it, and it is an amazing experience running with that many people watching. Our home track is a very close second.
What is your favorite part of high school? Being involved in several activities, from student council, fine arts and sports.
What were you looking forward to most entering the final semester of high school? We were involved in another very successful show choir season. It was disappointing it was cut short, as I was looking forward to our last few competitions, as well as our spring fling. I was also looking forward to our solo and ensamble contests, as this is one of my favorites to participate in. I enjoyed singing our Outstanding Performance piece at Iowa State University last spring.
Describe the beginning of every season , the anticipation, and what you look forward to most entering your senior year: I was coming off a pretty successful junior year, and I was so looking forward to seeing what I could accomplish in my senior season. When I found out, it was stunning news, as we had some great relays planned and looking forward to a really successful season.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete: The best part of sports is being part of a team that will support each other whether you win or lose. I have always enjoyed the team aspect of cross country in particular, because all of our teams work together, including boys, girls and junior high, pushing each other to reach our potential.
What are you going to miss the most about walking the school hallways? I am going to miss a lot of things, but getting to see my friends every day is a great experience.
About Adam Sherer.
Favorite sports movie: Four Minute Mile.
Favorite sports drink: Body Armour.
Favorite pre-game meal: Peanut Butter and Jelly on the bus, nothing fancy, but Mom makes sure I eat something.
Favorite Movie: Bohemian Rhapsody.
Favorte Food/Drink: A good steak dinner.
Favorite In-School hobby: Singing.
Favorite out-of-school hobby: Playing piano and guitar.
Favorite music: I have a wide variety of genres that I enjoy. I have been a fan of Ed Sheeran, Boston, and Post-Malone among aother.
Favorite college sports team: Graceland University Yellowjackets.
Favorite pro sports team: Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Vikings.
Favorite school subject: Calculus, math in general.
Favorite school teacher: Mrs. Nancy Heistand.
Who is your favorite teacher, and what would you say to them? Mrs. Heistand, as she has been especially kind to me. I was her teacher’s assistant for a couple years, and sitting in her class was one of my favorite parts of the day. She has a unique talent for both English and drama. She helped me with a few of my papers I had to write, and was very helpful when trying to better myself as an actor.
Who is your biggest role model, why? My family. They always push me to be the best I can be.
Quarantine, 2020
What was your reaction when you heard spring sports, school year had been cancelled? I was incredibly disappointed, obviously, but at the same time, it was a very important life lesson as it helped show me that sometimes you do everything right, but there are still things you can’t control. I’m glad I worked hard and made the most of my first three years of high school.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? I’ve mentioned a few of my favorites, but another one that sticks out is the end of my senior year of basketball. We made a post-season run at the end of the year, pulling off a couple of upsets and found ourselves in our first district final since 1997. Although we lost that game, it was great to have that opportunity to extend our season a couple more games.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? My motto has always been, “You gotta risk it to get the biscuit”. In order to find success, you have to be willing to take some risks and put everything on the line.
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school? If yes, what college, where, sports? If not, what are plans after high school: I am not going to participate in any athletics, but I will be studying computer science and data analytics at Graceland University. I do plan on participating in choir, intramurals and being involved in many other ways.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook of this development, with the health and safety of family – How will this affect you and your class moving forward?
Our class will always remember this time, as it took away a lot of experiences and opportunities from us. But I also hope this gives us the determination to go out and make the most of the rest of our lives, taking advantage of every opportunity.
