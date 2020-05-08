2020 High School – Senior Reflections
Name: Shelby Hiller, West Harrison.
Parents: Marita and Jim Wolfe, and the late James Hiller.
High School Activities, Participation years: Band, four years; marching band, four years; art, four years.
You completed the first semester of your senior year, what were you looking forward to in the second semester? I was looking forward to prom, senior trip, play and graduation.
Besides the classes, what was your favorite part of high school? Being with my friends, playing at the football games, and seeing all my favorite teachers.
What are you going to miss the most about walking the school hallways? I already miss seeing all my friends, coming up to me and saying, “Hey, Shoobie.” I miss messing around in the hallways like dorks, and hiding in the band room.
About Shelby Hiller
Favorite movie: Caroline.
Favorite food, drink: Dr. Pepper, and anything my mom doesn’t cook.
Favorite In-School hobby: Art.
Favorite Out-of-School hobby: Art.
Favorite music (type, group or song): Punk rock, pop, Green Day, Maroon 5, Big Hair bands (Poison, Motley Crue), Basket Case by Green Day.
Favorite form of Social Media: Instagram, Snapchat.
Favorite college sports team: Nebraska Huskers, Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite pro sports team: Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite school subject: Art.
Favorite school teacher: Mrs. Treasure, Mrs. Melby, Mrs. Palmero.
Who is your biggest role model, why? My mom, as she has always been there for me. She is strong, puts family first, and is my strongest supporter.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? I would like to face my fears of public speaking and being in huge crowds.
Who is your favorite high school teacher? If you could say anything to them, what would it be? Mrs. Treasurer – “Thank you for pushing me to do more in art and challenging me to my fullest potential.”; Mr. Welp – “I thank him for making my bad days always good, and making me laugh at all the horrible doodles you put on homework.” Mrs. Melby – “I thank her for having a heart of gold, and understanding when I need space.”
What is your favorite teacher’s most frequent line, phrase? “I don’t like you.” (I’m secretly her favorite). Mrs. Palmero.
Quarantine, 2020
What was your reaction when you heard second semester, school year had been cancelled? I cried because I noticed that I wouldn’t be able to go to prom with my best friends and do new things that I wanted too.
What has been your favorite high school memory? I’ve been able to have a close enough relationship with them, that I’ve been able to joke around with them throughout the day.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Don’t let anything stop you from doing what you want to do in life. Make everyday like it’s your last, especially around the people you care the most about.
What are your plans after high school? I am headed off to college in August at the Kansas City Art Institute. Right now, I’m living up the last moments with my family, making every day a good day for them and me before I leave.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- What is your take and outlook of this development, with the health and safety of family? How will this affect you and your class moving forward?
It’s not going to have a huge affect on me, as I believe we are united and will be strong moving forward. We were born during the 9-1-1 crisis, and we are graduating during a pandemic. Nothing about any of this says we are weak – We are strong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.