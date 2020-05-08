2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Sabrina Rife, West Harrison.
Parents: Scott and Laura Rife.
Siblings (age): Sidney Homfeld, 30; Derek Grant, 29; Zachary Rife (1991-2015); Catie Jo Rivera, 27; Cheyanne Rife, 19; Walker Rife, 15.
High School Sports, Participation years: Cross country, four years, team MVP, 2016 Rolling Valley Conference champions; football manager, filmer, three years; girls basketball, four years, RVC honorable mention, senior; E. Wayne Cooley “You Can Award”, 2016-17; girls track, four years, 400 meter dash champion, 2017-2019; 4 x 400 m champion, 2018; Team MVP, 2017; state track participant, 2017; personal record, 400 m dash, 1:03.73; softball, four years, RVC honorable mention, 2019; RVC Softball regular season champions, 2019; 2016 Iowa High School State softball participant; basketball cheerleader, 2019-20. Missed out on 2020 high school track season, hoping for 2020 high school softball.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? Running the 400 m dash at the state track meet in 2017 and getting my personal best time.
In track, what is your favorite event, why? Track has been my most enjoyable and rewarding sport. As much as I enjoy the individual side of track, contributing to a relay victory always has more of a reward and personal satisfaction.
Describe the beginning of every season, the anticipation, and what you look forward to most entering your senior year: The beginning of every season is all about the preparation and trying to figure out what I need to work on, while trying to help the team improve.
The season and high school career go faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete: I was looking forward to my senior track season, while still holding out hope for softball. It is disappointing to have it taken from you, and not having a chance to battle back from it. All I have to say is work hard while you have that chance. I want to thank my coaches and teammates for pushing me and sticking with me throughout all the sports. My parents, I would also like to thank them for always going to all my events and supporting, coaching, and pushing me even when I didn’t feel like it.
About Sabrina Rife
Favorite sports movie: The Game Plan.
Favorite sports drink: Green Apple Gatorade.
Favorite pre-game meal: PayDay candy bar.
Pre-game, pre-meet rituals: Eat a PayDay, and jam to a few pump up songs while stretching.
Favorite music (type, group or song): I like a wide variety, but rock is one of my favorites.
Favorite form of Social Media: Tik Tok.
Favorite college sports team: Oklahoma Sooners.
Favorite pro sports team: Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite school subject: Art, math.
Favorite school teacher: Mrs. Long, Mrs. Birdsall, Mrs. Treasure, Mr. Goodwater (no favorites allowed), but Mr. Goodwater if I had to pick one.
Who is your biggest role model, why? My dad, he has coached me through all my sports, being the athlete I wanted to be, and did all he could to help me.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? Time management.
Who is your favorite high school coach? If you could say anything to him, her, what would it be? Coach Scott Rife. What I like about him the most is he treated me as one of his players on the field, and as his daughter at home.
What is your favorite coach’s most frequent line, phrase? Practice like it is a game.
Quarantine, 2020
What was your reaction when you heard spring sports, school year had been cancelled? Devestation. I was very disappointed, as track and softball are my two favorite seasons.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? When my dad taught the hook slide, showing the team how it should be done, and he did it perfectly in his wranglers and work boots. The entire team was completely shocked.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? “Strive for it.” “Get up and don’t be lazy.” “Don’t let talent carry you.”
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school? If yes, what college, where, sports? If not, what are plans after high school? I plan to try out for the track team since recruiting was cancelled when track was called off. I plan on attending Wayne State College and major in graphic design and complete my pre-requisites for architecture.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- What is your take and outlook of this development, with the health and safety of family? How will this affect you and your class moving forward?
I wish we could protect everyone, but truthfully, we have to do what is best for us. I’m hoping to still get a chance to go to college, but will start online if I have too. I’m not going to let this pandemic stop me from excelling into my future.
