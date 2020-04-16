2020 High School Sports – Senior Reflections
Name: Nick Clark, West Harrison.
Parents: Stacey Horan-Clark.
Siblings (grade): Noah, sophomore at Metro Community College; Nathan, sophomore; Nelson, eighth grade.
High School Sports, participation: Football, four years; basketball, four years; baseball, five years.
About Nick Clark
Favorite Sports Movie: Remember the Titans.
Favorite Sports Drink: Gatorade.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal: Roast beef sandwich.
Favorite Music (type, group or song): “I Can Show You”
Favorite College Sports Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Favorite Pro Sports Team: Seattle Seahawks.
Favorite School Subject: History.
Favorite School Teacher: Mr. Ben Nuzum.
Who is your biggest role model, Why? My uncle, Duke Horan.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? Speed.
Who is your favorite high school coach? Coach Tony Nunez.
Your favorite coach’s most frequent line / phrase? Get better and work harder every day.
Quarantine, 2020
What have you been doing to prepare for the upcoming season if it begins on May 1? I have been throwing and taking some cuts in the batting cage.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? Hitting my first home run, which was a grand slam.
Do you have any advice to the underclassmen? Hit the weight room, and work harder than the people around you.
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school, if so, what college, where, sports? I would like to play baseball somewhere.
