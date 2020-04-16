2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Joslynn Thomas, West Harrison
Parents: Steve and Jennifer Thomas
Siblings (grade): Grace and Hannah Thomas, both West Harrison freshmen.
High School Sports, Participation years: Volleyball, two years, senior captain, best defensive player, leadership award; high school cheerleader, both football and basketball, senior captain, leadership award; track, one year; trap shooting, two years.
What sport were you planning to be out for? Trap shooting,.
How many years have you been out? Second year.
If the season resumes, what were you hoping to accomplish? Perfect score, 25-25 from behind the line.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? During my freshman year of high school track, I tripped over a hurdle during the shuttle hurdle relay during the conference track meet.
What is your sport biggest challenge? Trap Shooting: Being able to hit the target on the straight-away, because I mostly shoot over them.
What is your favorite range, least favorite range? Favorite Range, our home meets located between Logan and Missouri Valley; Least favorite range, Glenwood, because it is always windy.
Describe the beginning of every season , the anticipation, what do you look forward to most entering your senior year? As a senior, you look forward to bonding with your teammates. I talk to people that I normally wouldn’t talk to, as you want to get to know them as friends, more than teammates. I look forward to the memorable bus rides, as well as celebrating with the team and fans after a victory.
About Joslynnn Thomas
Favorite Sports Movie: The Miracle Season.
Favorite Sports Drink: Gatorade.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal: Pasta.
Pre-game, pre-meet rituals: Listening to Haley Koch give the best pre-game pep talks.
Favorite Music (type, group or song): Rap and country music.
Favorite College Sports Team: I don’t have just one, as I like several.
Favorite Pro Sports Team: Denver Broncos.
Favorite School Subject: Spanish.
Favorite School Teacher: Mrs. Palmero.
Who is your biggest role model, and why? My mom – she is always pushing me to do my best. She is dedicated to a lot of groups, but still makes her own family her priority.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? I wish I had a better vertical jump.
Who is your favorite high school coach, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? Coach Kathy Glennie. Thank you for believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself.
Your favorite coach’s most frequent line / phrase: “Get on the line, kid”.
Quarantine, 2020
What have you been doing to prepare for the upcoming season if it begins on May 1? Resting (haha).
How have you and your team been staying motivated? It has been very frustrating, as I haven’t been able to communicate with any of my teammates or coaches with everything being shut down.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? Defeating Boyer Valley in five sets in volleyball.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Cherish the memories you make. It goes by way faster than what you think.
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school? Nope.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook ( Health, Safety, Family – How this will affect you and your class moving forward):
Speaking on behalf of the Class of 2020, we are all very worried and confused when it comes to our future. However, we are still hoping for the best as we try to make the best of the current situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.