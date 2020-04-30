2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Cody Radil, West Harrison.
Parents: Ed and Tonya Radil.
Sibling: Jesse Radil, 20, junior at Wayne State College.
High School Sports, Participation years: Football, four years, senior captain, most valuable lineman, two years, three-year varsity letterwinner, Mr. Hawkeye. Basketball, four years, three year varsity letterwinner; baseball, two year varsity letterwinner.
What spring sport were you planning to be out for? Track.
How many years have you been out? Three years.
If the season resumes, what were you hoping to accomplish? Hoping to get personal best in both shot put and discus.
What was you best high school spring sports memory? Beating my personal best in the shot put, 40’11”.
What is your favorite sport, and why is it your favorite? Football, I love the feeling of being able to go and hit someone legally. The adrenaline rush is unmatched.
Describe the beginning of every season , the anticipation, and what you look forward to most entering your senior year? I looked forward the start of the school year, and the first day of padded football practice. When it comes to baseball, I look forward to being with my homies.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete: During football when we went to Coach Rowdy Evans’ house for team bonding. We were in groups of three and had to carry a 60-lb log around the lake. We ended the night taking a swim. Practices are difficult, but in the long run, always worth it to better your game.
About Cody Radil
Favorite sports movie: Varsity Blues.
Favorite sports drink: Gatorade.
Favorite pre-game meal: Ham sandwich, chips.
Pre-game, pre-meet rituals: Heavy metal music.
Favorite music (type, group or song): Five-Finger Death Punch, Way of the Fist.
Favorite form of Social Media: Snap Chat.
Favorite college sports team: Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Favorite pro sports team: Green Bay Packers.
Favorite school subject: English.
Favorite school teacher: Mrs. Birdsall.
Who is your biggest role model, why? My dad. He has supported and encouraged me to follow my dreams. He has always stood by my side, pushing me to my fullest potential. He never let me start a sport, then quit – I had to complete the season. He would tell me, “You don’t quit on your team”. He taught me the importance of following through and being accountable. He believes in me.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? Height, and speed.
Who is your favorite high school coach, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? Andrew Stephenson, aka Stevo. Thank you for all the support and guidance over the years. Good luck to you on the upcoming season.
Your favorite coach’s most frequent line, phrase? “Don’t Suck”.
Quarantine, 2020
What was your reaction when you heard spring sports, school year had been cancelled? Well, this sucks. What about prom and graduation. I didn’t think March 13 would be my final day of my senior year.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? My most memorable experience will be one that happened not so long ago. During my four years as a football player, we won a total of three games, including two my freshman year. I had been a varsity starter since my sophomore year, and never won a game while starting until my senior year. Our week two game last fall was at Kingsley-Pierson. Multiple sources had us losing by about 63 points, we were obviously underdogs. Walking onto the field that night, you could see in our opponents eyes they weren’t taking us seriously, and had already counted it as an easy win. We got off the bus knowing what we had to do to beat this team, as our execution had to be impeccable. On that night, we showed that we are a team people needed to worry about. We finished the night with an impressive 36-14 win. Throughout the remainder of the season, we competed in several close games, and teams started to take us seriously. After the season, multiple coaches have told us, ‘This was the best West Harrison team we have seen in years.” That game, and this season, will be one I will never forget.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Go to the weight room, use it, and push yourselves beyond your limits.
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school? If yes, what college, where, sports / If not, what are plans after high school? I am undecided at this point.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook of this development, with the health and safety of family – How will this affect you and your class moving forward?
My class is pretty close, so it may not be today, tomorrow, or next week – But we will stay close and make memories together again.
