2020 High School – Senior Reflections
Name: Chloe Green.
Parents: Craig Green, Marcy Abendroth.
High School Activities, Participation years: Football cheerleading, four years; 4-H, four years; Missouri Valley swim team, four years; FCCLA, four years; cross country, three years, school plays, three years, choir, three years, Blair Barracudas Swim Team, three years; Mondamin Jr. EMS, two years; student council, two years, basketball cheerleading, two years.
Besides the classes, what was your favorite part of high school? My favorite part of high school is probably just all the little things it involves. Winning a game, passing a hard test, or joking with friends at lunch or in the halls.
What are you going to miss the most about walking the school hallways? Probably just seeing everyone. I see the freshmen who don’t know their place, the sophomores and juniors stressing about grades, and all the seniors I’ve grown up with.
About Chloe Green
Favorite movie: Holes.
Favorite food, drink: Mexican, and a frosted lemonade from Chick-fil-A.
Favorite In-School hobby: Anything arts and crafts related. You would find me in Ms. Treasure’s room working on something.
Favorite Out-of-School hobby: I really like being with my animals, and I tend to always be working in my free time.
Favorite music (type, group or song): Rap, or indi-rock. Just depends on the mood.
Favorite form of Social Media: Snapchat.
Favorite college sports team: Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Favorite school subject: Anything art or history related.
Favorite school teacher: Ms. Treasure, Mr. Nuzum.
Who is your biggest role model, why? My dad, he always makes the best things when everything seems to hit the fan, and he can always get me to smile.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? I wish I had better time management skills. I’m super busy, and sometimes it gets the best of me.
Who is your favorite high school teacher, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? It’s difficult to pick between Mr. Nuzum and Ms. Treasure. I would love to tell them how grateful I am for always listening and helping me whenever I needed. They always gave me a great laugh as I left the classroom.
Your favorite teachers most frequent line / phrase: Mr. Nuzum, “Chloe, the desk is not going to hatch, get off.” Ms. Treasure, “Oh, look who it is, the distraction.”
Quarantine, 2020
What was your reaction when you heard second semester, school year had been cancelled? I really didn’t know how to process it, I was in shock, but I also knew it was coming. I kept thinking about what all my class may miss out on and how we would cope with it.
What has been your favorite high school memory? Winning battle of the classes for two straight years – It would have been three this year if we had it. Our entire student body is so ecstatic, we all became so competitive, it is wild.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? I have three pieces of advice, they include – 1) Stay focused on your grades, as it just doesn’t count your junior and senior year when looking at life after high school. Every grade matters; 2) Don’t get caught up in all the high school drama, be bigger than the moment; 3) Be who you want to be, and don’t care what others think or what they say.
What are your plans after high school? I plan on attending University of Nebraska Omaha to major in business. After that, I hope to move to the coast after attaining my bachelors degree.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook of this development, with the health and safety of family – How will this affect you and your class moving forward?
We don’t know if we’ll get a prom or an actual graduation. I know most of us would rather wait it out and have the ceremony rather than a virtual one. It hurts to think we’ve gone this far to not really obtain the whole “high school experience”. This is very difficult on everyone, but I know that our class has a very strong bond. I’m sure we’ll get through it together like we always have.
