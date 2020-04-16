2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Morghan Herman, Missouri Valley.
Parents: Brad and Carey Herman.
Siblings (grade): Mason, seventh grade.
High School Sports, Participation years: Volleyball, three years; track, one year; basketball, four years, captain, senior year, invited to play in KMALand Senior All-Star Classic; soccer, two years.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? My freshman year, I was on the shuttle hurdle relay team. We were decent at the beginning of the season, but not amazing. But by the end of the season, we had improved so much. We were competing to go to state and were so close. I was and still am super proud of that team.
Describe the beginning of every season , the anticipation, and what you look forward to most entering your senior year? My favorite sport has always been basketball, and I looked forward to that every year. The beginning of the season is always great because everyone is fresh and ready to play, and all the underclassmen are eager to get some playing time. It’s fun to reflect back at the end of each season and really look at how much each player has improved. This year, I was excited to get on the court and make big things happen. It was a big change having a new coach my senior year, so it took a while to get to know each other, but we did and had a pretty good season.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete? My favorite part about playing high school sports was knowing that my team wasn’t just a team, it was family. We spent a lot of time together at pratices, games and meets, and grew really close. My favorite part was making new friends, having fun together during practices, pushing each other even harder to make the team better.
About Morghan Herman
Favorite Sports Movie: The Miracle Season.
Favorite Sports Drink: Blue Gatorade
Favorite Pre-Game Meal: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Pre-game, Pre-Meet Rituals: Listen to music to hype me up, while giving pep talks to hype up my teammates.
Favorite Music (type, group or song): Drake.
Favorite College Sports Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Favorite School Subject: Animal Science
Favorite School Teacher: Mrs. Annette Knott, Mr. Justin Mills
Who is your biggest role model, and why? My dad, he’s such a hard worker and he became successful when no one thought he could. He beat the odds, and I really look up to that.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? Honostly, I wish I could dance, it looks like so much fun, but I have no coordination.
Who is your favorite High School Coach, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? Rick McHugh. I would say Thanks for everything you did for the team and all the extra time you put in. We all appreciate it so much.
Your favorite coach’s most frequent line or phrase? Rick McHugh – Just believe in yourself and have confidence.
Quarantine, 2020
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? All the early morning and late evening practices. Even though it felt like they took forever, me and my teammates still had fun through every single on of them.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Don’t take sports or life in high school for granted. I know you won’t believe everyone who says this, but until you’re the senior that’s about to graduate, it goes by so fast. Make the most out of every situation and get involved in as many things as you can.
Do you have any college athletics plans after high school? What college, where, sports? I’m going to Iowa Western for two years, then transferring to Northwest Missouri State University to become an agricultural teacher. Sadly, no sports.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook ( Health, Safety, Family – How this will affect you and your class moving forward)?
This is a disappointing situation because as a senior I’m missing out on so many things that I will never get a chance to do again, but I still remain positive. Keeping a happy attitude, knowing this will all be over soon , and hoping we can return to some type of normal. I think my class will remember this the most, since we didn’t get a senior skip day, we got a senior skip semester. The best advice I would have is to STAY HOME. This is serious, and the faster everyone starts quarantining, the faster it will be over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.