2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Megan Winchester, Missouri Valley
Parents: Brett and Danielle Winchester.
Siblings (age): Shelby, 18; Carlie, 17.
High School Sports, Participation years: Volleyball, four years, best offensive player, Western Iowa Conference academic award; soccer, three years, captain; basketball cheerleader, one year.
What spring sport were you planning to be out for? Soccer.
How many years have you been out? Three years.
What is your favorite sport, why? Volleyball. Getting a kill or a block against an opponent gives me the biggest rush of all time, and I get especially pumped when the entire crowd and team get excited.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete: The best part about being a high school athlete is the community that supports you and is with you every step of the way. I love how close we all get and the relationships we build. It makes the entire experience worth it.
About Megan Winchester
Favorite sports movie: Benchwarmers.
Favorite sports drink: White Gatorade.
Favorite pre-game meal: Trail mix and apples.
Pre-game, pre-meet rituals: Blasting music, and KSBA.
Favorite music (type, group or song): Metallica.
Favorite form of Social Media: Instagram.
Favorite college sports team: Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Favorite school subject: Biology.
Favorite school teacher: Mrs. Hack.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? Being able to run a mile without dying.
Who is your favorite high school coach? If you could say anything to her, what would it be? Coach Josie Esser. You have been someone that has always been positive and seen the good things about our team. I think that is an amazing quality for any coach to have, and you’ve nailed it.
Quarantine, 2020
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? When we won soccer games. It always brought joy to everyone, and we were so excited.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? “Don’t disrespect.”
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school? If yes, what college, where, sports? If not, what are plans after high school? I don’t have any athletics planned after high school. I am planning on going to Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs to become a veterinary technician.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- What is your take and outlook of this development, with the health and safety of family? How will this affect you and your class moving forward?
It is all very unfortunate, and a lot of memories that could have been made have been missed. But we have to stay positive and hoping for the best will only make things easier. Safety for the family is more important and it just means that we temporarily have to make a few adjustments before moving on in our lives.
