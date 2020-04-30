2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Jon Johnson, Missouri Valley.
Parents: Rachel Rowe, Daniel Johnson.
Siblings: Kali Rowe, freshman; Dakota Wright, four years old; Wyatt Wright, three years old.
High School Sports, Participation years: Football, four years, senior captain, academic all district; wrestling, four years, two year captain; track, three years; soccer, two years; baseball, three years.
What spring sport(s) were you planning to be out for? Track, soccer – Hopefully baseball.
How many years have you been out? Three years, track; two years, soccer; three years, baseball.
If the season resumes, what were you hoping to accomplish? I wanted to set a personal record in shot put, and help the team win meet titles. Soccer, aiming for an All-District selection. Baseball, make a deep run in the post-season.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? Wrestling after track practice with the throwers.
About Jon Johnson
Favorite sports movie: Coach Carter.
Favorite sports drink: Body Armour.
Favorite pre-game meal: Subway.
Pre-game, pre-meet rituals: Listening to music, hypes me up.
Favorite music (type, group or song): Rap.
Favorite form of Social Media: Snapchat.
Favorite college sports team: Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Favorite pro sports team: Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite school subject: Weights.
Favorite school teacher: Mrs. Liz Davie.
Your favorite coach’s most frequent line, phrase: “Jed, Jon, office, now”, Coach Josh York.
Quarantine, 2020
What was your reaction when you heard spring sports, school year had been cancelled? I was bummed. I’m not going to get a chance to hang with my boys over the last three sports of high school.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? Capping the winter season at Wells Fargo Arena for state wrestling, no better feeling.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Don’t take anything for granted, it goes by fast.
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school? If yes, what college, where, sports. If not, what are plans after high school? No to college athletics. I will be studying electrical engineering at Iowa State University in Ames.
