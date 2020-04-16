2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Emma Jimmerson
Parents: Jennifer Jimmerson, Bryan Jimmerson
Siblings: Seth Jimmrson, Chloe Jimmerson.
High School Sports, Participation years: Volleyball, four years, Western Iowa Conference academic award, soccer, two years, softball, four years, high school football cheerleader, one year, state champions, Iowa High School All-State Honor Cheer, dance team, one year, state champions.
What spring sport were you planning to be out for? Soccer.
How many years have you been out? Second year.
If the season resumes, what were you hoping to accomplish? Becoming more aggressive on offense.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? Rainy, muddy soccer games.
What is your favorite field, what is your least favorite field? Our home field is my favorite field, even though it is larger than other fields. But it gives us a lot of room to move the ball around.
Describe the beginning of every season, the anticipation, and what do you look forward to most entering your senior year? The beginning of the summer softball season is always exciting because of our love for the sport as well as our teammates. It’s fun to see the young freshmen and eighth graders, as we help them adjust to the high school level. I was ready to reach my peak of my softball career, and have a successful and memorable season with my teammates.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete? The best part about being a high school athlete is making lifelong memories with teammates. Practices, exciting games, bus trips, team bonding, as well as team meals is what makes high school athletics so memorable.
About Emma Jimmerson
Favorite Sports Movie: “The Blind Side”.
Favorite Sports Drink: Water.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal: Snickers.
Pre-game, Pre-Meet Rituals: Buying lemonade before getting on the bus. Listening to music. Dance to the “Git Up”, hitting the horseshoe in our dugout before the game. Player handshakes.
Favorite Music (type, group or song): Pop.
Favorite College Sports Team: Nebraska Huskers.
Favorite Pro Sports Team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite School Subject: Science.
Favorite School Teacher: Mrs. Whitney Reisz.
Who is your biggest role model, and why? Hannah Collins, because she has been a very honost and impactful leader in my high school athletic career.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? Catching a pop flly overhand. I’m still learning how, though.
Who is your favorite high school coach, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? Coach Barker. Thank you for believing in my athletic abilities even when I didn’t’.
Your favorite coach most frequent line / phrase? “So nice to see all your bright, smiling faces.”
Quarantine, 2020
What have you been doing to prepare for the upcoming season if it begins on May 1? I have been doing at-home workouts and getting outside for physical exercise. Most of all, I have been trying to take care of myself and mentally prepare myself for whatever could happen.
How have you and your team been staying motivated? We have been staying connected and talking to each other over our phones. This helps us keep a positive attitude about the situation, and helps us start building our friendships early in the season.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? The bus rides, too and from the events. No matter who we were about to play or the result, the bus rides were always filled with great memories.
Do you have any advice to the underclassmen? Take every opportunity that comes your way, and be grateful for each moment. The most successful teams are the ones with the best friendships.
Any college athletics planned after high school, if yes, what college, where, sports? I will be playing softball for Morningside College in Sioux City.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook ( Health, Safety, Family – How this will affect you and your class moving forward):
This is affecting my class because we are missing out on things we’ve been waiting on for years. However, personally, I am using this time to improve myself mentally and physically. I think moving forward, everyone in the Class of 2020 will be thankful for whatever we can get.
