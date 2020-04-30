2020 High School – Senior Reflections
Name: Emma Anunson.
Parents: Chris and Michelle Anunson.
Siblings (age, grade): Abby (13-years, seventh grade); John (nine-years, third grade).
High School Activities, Participation years: Band, four years; theatre, four years; speech, four years; quiz bowl, three years; Key Club, four years; science club, four years; mentoring, two years.
You completed the first semester of your senior year – What were you looking forward to in the second semester? I was looking forward to a great finish to my senior year. My final competitions were set for band, as well as the Washington D.C. trip and my senior prom. I addition, I was excited for my state swim meet. I was looking forward to making some memories with some friends.
Besides the classes, what was your favorite part of high school? I enjoyed my classes at school, but my favorite part of school was the teachers. I have developed great friendships with many of them, and it’s difficult knowing I may not see any of them again.
Favorite movie: Overcomer.
Favorite food, drink: Tacos, hot chocolate.
Favorite In-School hobby: Quiz bowl.
Favorite Out-of-School hobby: Reading.
Favorite music (type, group or song): For King and Country.
Favorite form of Social Media: None.
Favorite college sports team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite school subject: Chemistry.
Favorite school teacher: Mrs. Reisz, Mr. Arrieta.
Who is your biggest role model, why? My father. He is my role model because he lives out what he says. My father and I have similar personalities, so he helped me understand how to do my best, but not be a perfectionist. Above all, he understands my sense of humor.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? Parallel parking.
Who is your favorite high school teacher, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? Mrs. Reisz, I would thank her for helping me understand chemistry and finding my major. Mr. Arrieta, I would say thank you for coming to our school four years ago and helping me develop as a flute player.
Your favorite teachers most frequent line / phrase: “Don’t drink that,” Mrs. Reisz.
Quarantine, 2020
What was your reaction when you heard second semester, school year had been cancelled? I was pretty disappointed, I knew it was a possibility, but it still came as a shock.
What has been your favorite high school memory? Last school year, there was a day when school was called off for negative 40 degree weather. I had work to do for journalism, and Mrs. Davie said we could come in and work. So, I suited up in extra layers and came to school. When I got there, I realized it was just me and the teachers in the building.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? High school holds many opportunities for you to make friends, try new activities and succeed in a safe environment. Don’t waste the opportunity, because it goes fast.
What are your plans after high school? I am planning on going to Northwestern College in Orange City, with a double major in chemistry and theology. From there, I am planning to go into the seminary or become a pastor, or get a degree and become a chemistry teacher.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook of this development, with the health and safety of family – How will this affect you and your class moving forward?
So much can change in just one week. Things started to look better, but now it appears we won’t be getting out of quarantine for a while. The way school ended seemed to abrupt, as though there had been no finish. Having graduation, though not in the usual way, will help bring a sense of closure. Overall, I’m thankful for my family’s health, and I am not to concerned, though I agree that quarantine is necessary. My class will always remember this year, though we should make the most of our opportunities, regardless of the circumstances. For me, this time has been a reminder of what is important in my life, and I’m glad to spend this extra time with my family before going to college.
