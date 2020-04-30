2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Ashlyn Cook, Missouri Valley.
Parents: Kim and Jerry Cook.
Siblings: Colton Cook, Lexie Cook, older siblings.
High School Sports, Participation years: Softball, five years, Western Iowa first team all-conference, first team all-southwest Iowa; cross country, three years, all-conference medalists; track, four years, all-conference medalist; cheerleading, one year, Class 2A, time-out division, Triton Challenge Champions, State Champions.
What spring sport were you planning to be out for? Track, hopefully softball
How many years have you been out? Fourth season for track; fifth season for softball.
If the season resumes, what were you hoping to accomplish? I was looking forward to sprinting in track this season, seeing what I was capable of. For softball, I have many personal goals, including lowering my earned run average and making the conference tournament championship final.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? Anytime distance runners were together, it was guaranteed euphoria.
What are your favorite events in track, why? My favorite events are the 1,500 meter run and the distance medley relay. They were just long enough that I wasn’t sprinting the entire time, but I also wasn’t running eight laps.
What is your favorite track, and least favorite track, why? My favorite track is our home track, it’s newer and has a beautiful view. My least favorite track is Tri-Center’s, because we go there multiple times a season and there are a ton of bugs.
Describe the beginning of every season, the anticipation, and what you look forward to most entering your senior year? Track is something I do to help prepare for my favorite sport, softball. Every softball season brings a new set of girls, but always the same level of high energy and excitement. Everyone is ecstatic to be there, growing throughout the season and making memories along the way. I look forward to taking part in the MVHS softball traditions one last time.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete: For myself, being a high school athlete has been a defining part of my high school experience. There’s plenty of memories made that I can’t imagine we’ll forget even when we’re older. But at the end of the day, I’ll never forget the feeling each season brings and the bits of nostolgia left along the way.
About Ashlyn Cook.
Favorite sports movie: Remember the Titans.
Favorite sports drink: Propel.
Favorite pre-game meal: Clif Bar.
Pre-game, pre-meet rituals: Pump up speeches, handshakes through the line-up, hitting the horseshoe in the dugout, prayer during the national anthem.
Favorite music (type, group or song): AJR and AC/DC.
Favorite college sports team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite pro sports team: Washington Redskins.
Favorite school subject: Spanish.
Favorite school teacher: Senora Jarred and Mr. Wieme.
Who is your biggest role model, why? My sister, Lexie. She is someone I can count on and look up to for anything in life.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? The ability to whistle or play the guitar.
Who is your favorite high school coach, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? Coach Barker. Thank you for the endless support an belief in the athletes, students and individuals. The care that you show your students does not go unnoticed and is something everyone should strive to emulate in all walks of life.
Your favorite coach’s most frequent line / phrase: “Remember, cold water, no fabric softener, air dry only.” Coach Barker.
Quarantine, 2020
What had you been doing to prepare for your final high school spring sports season? I would exercise daily with the workouts provided to me by various coaches. Additionally, I spend time working on softball specific skills and my mentality for the season.
How have you been staying motivated? The softball team stays in contact over social media, which has definitely helped us connect and bond during this time. We’re completing workouts as a submission for a drawing our coaches put together for us, as well.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? When I broke my nose before a regional softball game and came back to pitch with cotton shoved in it to stop the bleeding.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Nothing worth having comes easy, and it’s not guaranteed or given. Always work hard and learn from others around you. You may be older, but that doesn’t mean you know everything. Accept other people’s help and focus on your mentality as a teammate and as an individual.
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school? If yes, what college, where, sports / If not, what are plans after high school? I will continue my academic and softball career at Coe College in Cedar Rapids.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook of this development, with the health and safety of family – How will this affect you and your class moving forward?
My senior quote is, “Life’s tough, get a helmet” which is more ironic now than I originally intended. Yet it’s been my mantra all year and continues to be. It’s not intended to be demeaning or degrading, but rather encourage resilience, determination, and perseverance. I think other people would benefit from this mindset as well. I understand the difficulties of these times and will never look down on others for feeling an abundance of emotions towards it. However, I choose to remain grateful for what I have and do my best to protect the opportunity to resume some form of chaotic life someday. These circumstances aren’t ideal, but I have no regrets from my time as a high school athlete. I know that I left everything I had on the field every second I spent on it. For that reason, I will be OK if I never get a chance to do so again.
