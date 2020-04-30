2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Jaice Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia.
Parents: Nick Johnsen, Heather Johnsen.
Siblings: Jarin Johnsen, older brother.
High School Sports, Participation years: Volleyball, four years, senior captain, Western Iowa Conference honorable mention, junior, WIC second team, senior; wrestling cheerleader, four years, senior captain; golf, four years, all-district selection, junior; baseball manager, three years; show choir, two years; National Honor Society, three years; Carrie’s Dance Studio, 12 years.
What spring sport were you planning to be out for? Golf.
How many years have you been out? Three years.
If the season resumes, what were you hoping to accomplish? Shoot my career low score, make a deep run in the post-season.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? Too many to count.
What would you rather have, an individual low score, or a team victory, why? A team victory, as it is more enjoyable to see everyone happy, succeeding, and having fun.
What would you rather have a close chip, or a sink a long putt, why? Sink a long putt, as my reactions are priceless. I try to look like Tiger Woods.
What is your favorite course, and least favorite course, why? The Logan course is by far my favorite, because it is clean and well kept, plus I am most familiar with the home course. I would have to say my least favorite is Oakland, Riverside, as there are a lot of trees, and the greens are long and patchy.
Describe the beginning of every season , the anticipation, and what you look forward to most entering your senior year? I’m always nervous at the start of each season, but I was ready to get better individually and with my team. I set lofty personal goals, and this was going to be my final sport as a Panther.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete: The best part of being an athlete is being part of a team. The bus trips, team dinners, games, meets, and practices all lead to priceless memories that can’t be rehearsed. You look forward to building new relationships, as well as making the current ones stronger. Being with a team is definitely the best part of any season. The adrenaline you get on meet days are unmatched, I get pumped up and am ready to roll.
About Jaice Johnsen
Favorite sports movie: The Blindside.
Favorite sports drink: Water.
Favorite pre-game meal: Spaghetti.
Pre-game, pre-meet rituals: Being rested, then hyping my team up.
Favorite music (type, group or song): Any Cardi-B.
Favorite form of Social Media: Snapchat.
Favorite college sports team: ‘Go Big Red’ – Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Favorite pro sports team: Denver Broncos.
Favorite school subject: Science classes.
Favorite school teacher: K.C. Kersten.
Who is your biggest role model, why? Grandpa Jim – He always taught me to stay positive.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? I want to know how to do a back flip.
Who is your favorite high school coach, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? Can’t pick a favorite, all of them are. They have helped me develop into the person I am today, making me not just a better athlete, but a better person. The one I have the best relationships with are Coach Faith Bruck and Caoch Dan Thompson. They make sure my head is up, and they never fail to make me laugh. Thank you.
Your favorite coach’s most frequent line, phrase: Too many funny ones, I can’t list just one.
Quarantine, 2020
What was your reaction when you heard spring sports, school year had been cancelled? I cried a lot. It just proves you can’t take anything in life for granted.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? So many great memories as a Panther, but my senior year in volleyball was by far the best.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Love every moment, because you never know when it will disappear, or you will have it taken from you. Do your best, and respect everyone.
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school. If yes, what college, where, sports / If not, what are plans after high school? I will be attending Briar Cliff University, and playing volleyball.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook of this development, with the health and safety of family – How will this affect you and your class moving forward?
It is affecting everyone, slowing people down, and taking away numerous life experiences, some more drastic than others. Everyone, please stay home, wash your hands, and stay safe. Go Chargers.
