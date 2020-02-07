Squared Circle
Hawkeyes win two of three in home dual
West Harrison won two meets in three chances in their home meet on Jan. 30 in Mondamin. The Hawkeyes defeated Coon Rapids-Bayard (24-12) and Griswold (24-12), before falling to Treynor (69-12).
Gabe Gilgen secured three wins on the the night, while Gunnar Stolz and Tyson Lee added two wins.
Up Next: West Harrison (3-9) will be at the Class 1A Sectional Meet in Missouri Valley on Saturday.
Wr. Dual: 1-30-2020 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 24 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
113: Gabe Gilgen (WH) won by forfeit; 120: Lilly Flint (WH) own by forfeit; 160: Gunnar Stolz (WH) won by forfeit; 182: Aaron McAlister (CRB) won by forfeit; 220: Kale Peverstorf (CRB) pinned Jon Chlupacek, 2:55; 285: Tyson Lee (WH) won by forfeit.
Hawkeyes Dual Record: 2-8
West Harrison 24 Griswold 12
113: Gabe Gilgen (WH) won by forfeit; 120: Lily Flint (WH) won by forfeit; 138: Jeremy Sheeder (Gris) won by forfeit; 160: Gunnar Stolz (WH) won by forfeit; 220: Seth Butler (Gris) pinned Jon Chlupacek, :30; 285: Tyson Lee (WH) won by forfeit.
Hawkeyes Dual Record: 3-8.
West Harrison 12 Treynor 69
106: Ayden Sengmany (Trey) won by forfeit; 113: Gilgen (WH) won by forfeit; 120: Kale Vorthmann (Trey) pinned Flint, 1:38; 126: Jonas Keay (Trey) won by forfeit; 132: Jacob Hrasky (Trey) won by forfeit; 138: Jacob Pote (Trey) won by forfeit; 145: Mitch Lutz (Trey) won by forfeit;
152: Chase Reber (Trey) won by forfeit; 160: Jacob Lowe (Trey) won 6-0 decision over Stolz; 170: Caleb Illif (Trey) won by forfeit; 182: Logan Young (Trey) won by forfeit; 195: Corey Coleman (Trey) won by forfeit; 220: Jon Chlupacek (WH) won by forfeit; 285: Brock Fox (Trey) won by forfeit.
Hawkeyes Dual Record: 3-9
