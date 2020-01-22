Squared Circle
Tigers drop three at Tri-Center
Woodbine came up short in three dual matches on Jan. 16 at Tri-Center. The Tigers fell short in battles with ACGC (46-18), Tri-Center (54-3) and Riverside (59-18).
Cameron Cline and Jack Nelson won two matches on the night.
Up Next: Woodbine (3-11) will be at the Herb Irgens Invitational at Ida Grove on Friday and Saturday. Next week, the Tigers will have a dual in Clarinda on Jan. 30.
Wr. Dual: 1-16-2020 @ Tri-Center
ACGC 46 Woodbine 18
106: Open; 113: Open; 120: Nate Wright (W) won by forfeit; 126: Cameron Cline (W) won by forfeit; 132: Gunnar Larsen (ACGC) pinned Cameron Cline, 1:45; 138: Cayden Jensen (ACGC) won 16-5 major decision over Colton Walsh; 145: Cale Rowley (ACGC) pinned Jeremiah Kroll, :19;
152: Carter Andreason (ACGC) pinned Jerry Malone, :32; 160: Jack Nelson (W) pinned Reid Rumelhart, 3:31; 170: Cole Plowman (ACGC) pinned Hudson Barnum, 1:15; 182: Bryce Rochholz (ACGC) pinned Nathan Colwell, :36; 195: Devon Jackson (ACGC) won by forfeit; 220: Jon Pavelka (ACGC) pinned Jacob Allen, 1:36. 285: Open.
Woodbine Dual Record: 3-9.
Tri-Center 54 Woodbine 3
106: Taylor Conn (TC) won by forfeit; 113: Open; 120: Open; 126: Connor Atkisson (TC) pinned Cline, 1:22; 132: Ethan Flaharty (TC) pinned Conrad Schafer, :49; 138: Elijah Marsh (TC) pinned Walsh, 3:30; 145: Rashon Noye (TC) pinned Kroll, 1:09;
152: Malone (W) won 8-6 decision over Schuyler Kurtzuba; 160: Open; 170: Bryson Freeberg (TC) pinned Nelson, 3:58; 182: Gaven Heim (TC) pinned M. Barnum, :39; 195: Open; 220: Tristan Vorthmann (TC) pinned Allen, 1:07; 285: Alex Ausdemore (TC) won by forfeit.
Woodbine Dual Record: 3-10.
Riverside 59 Woodbine 18
106: John Schroeder (Riv) won by forfeit; 113: Austyn Fisher (Riv) won by forfeit; 120: Jace Rose (Riv) won by forfeit; 126: Cline (W) pinned Dennis Pilling, 2:48; 132: Brody Zimmerman (Riv) pinned Schafer, 2:36; 138: Nolan Moore (Riv) pinned Wright, 1:41; 145: Rhett Bentley (Riv) pinned Kroll, :25;
152: Ethan Reicks (Riv) won 18-2 technical fall over Malone; 160: Nelson (W) pinned Austin Kremkoski, 3:09; 170: M. Barnum (W) won by forfeit; 182: Kaiden Hendricks (Riv) pinned Nathan Cowell, 1:51; 195: Open; 220: Nathan Messerschmidt (Riv) pinned Allen, :48; 285: John Schroeder (Riv) won by forfeit.
Woodbine Dual Record: 3-11.
