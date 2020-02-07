Squared Circle
Panthers pin down Rams, Spartans
Logan-Magnolia earned two wins to close the dual season on Jan. 30 in Oakland.
Jacob Downey, Tarick Rowe, Sean Thompson, Wyatt Reisz, Brady Thompson, Gavin Maguire, Bryce Hudnut, Briar Reisz, Jordan Kerger, and Rex Johnsen each earned two wins on the night.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (19-3) will be in the Class 1A Sectional Wrestling Meet on Saturday in Missouri Valley.
Wr. Dual: 1-30-2020 @ Oakland
Logan-Magnolia 72 MVAOCOU 12
106: Jacob Downey (LM) won by forfeit; 113: Tarick Rowe (LM) won by forfeit; 120: Sean Thompson (LM) won by forfeit; 126: Wyatt Reisz (LM) pinned TJ Nutt, 3:10; 132: Brady Thompson (LM) won by forfeit; 138: Gavin Maguire (LM) pinned Hunter Ritter, 1:39; 145: Bryce Hudnut (LM) won by forfeit;
152: Briar Reisz (LM) pinned Jaxseon Welte, 3:48; 160: Jordan Kerger (LM) won by forfeit; 170: Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) pinned Tanner Mace, :47; 182: Colben Chase (LM) pinned Cole Behrens, :36; 195: Joe Hedger (LM) won by forfeit; 220: Rex Johnsen (LM) pinned Adam Mitchell, :26; 285: Hunter Soll (MVAOCOU) pinned Barret Pitt, 1:47.
Panthers Dual Record: 18-2.
Logan-Magnolia 61 West Monona 14
106: Downey (LM) pinned Landon Hansen, :36; 113: Rowe (LM) pinned Micah Farrens, 3:09; 120: S. Thompson (LM) pinned A’Ryan White, :51; 126: W. Reisz (LM) won 20-5 technical fall over William Gibson; 132: B. Thompson (LM) pinned Evan Meadows, 1:44; 138: Maguire (LM) pinned Kaden Broer, 1:20; 145: Hudnut (LM) pinned EJ Hildreth;
152: B. Reisz (LM) won 19-4 technical fall over Clyde Hildreth; 160: Kerger (LM) pinned Devin Monahan, 1:23; 170: Carter Nichols (WM) pinned Tanner Mace, 5:51; 182: Sendeska Kelskit (WM) won 11-3 major decision over Chase; 195: Darius Gashe (WM) won 10-0 major decision over Hedger; 220: Rex Johnsen (LM) won 7-4 decision over Mega Kelskit; 285: Pitt (LM) won by forfeit.
Panthers Dual Record: 19-2.
