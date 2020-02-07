Squared Circle
Big Reds take down Tigers in dual finale
Missouri Valley closed out the dual season with a convincing 70-9 win over Woodbine on Jan. 30 in Woodbine.
MV’s Max Collier, Andrew Bowman, Jacob Polzin, Zavier Trovato, Sam Kyle, Fred Veatch, Eric McIlnay, Gage Clausen, Jon Johnson, Nick Haynes, Jace Coenen, and Connor Murray all picked up wins.
Woodbine seniors Jack Nelson and Hudson Barnum both secured wins.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (17-3) and Woodbine (6-15) will be at the Class 1A Sectional Wrestling meet in Missouri Valley on Saturday.
Wr. Dual: 1-30-2020 @ Woodbine
Missouri Valley 70 Woodbine 9
106: Max Collier (MV) won by forfeit; 113: Andrew Bowman (MV) won by forfeit; 120: Jacob Polzin (MV) won by forfeit; 126: Zavier Trovato (MV) won 12-0 major decision over Cameron Cline; 132: Sam Kyle (MV) pinned Colton Walsh, :24; 138: Fred Veatch (MV) pinned Nate Wright, 1:22; 145: Eric McIlnay (MV) won by forfeit;
152: Gage Clausen (MV) pinned Jerry Malone, 1:58; 160: Jack Nelson (W) won 10-7 decision over Drake Anderson; 170: Jon Johnson (MV) pinned Myles Barnum, 1:44; 182: Nick Haynes (MV) pinned Nathan Colwell, :27; 195: Jace Coenen (MV) won by forfeit; 220: Hudson Barnum (W) pinned Kaden Bonham, :37; 285: Connor Murray (MV) pinned Jacob Allen, :25.
Big Reds Dual Record: 18-3.
Tigers Dual Record: 6-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.