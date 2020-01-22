Squared Circle
Bennington outlasts Lo-Ma
Bennington, Neb., defeated Logan-Magnolia, 37-32, in a match-up of two high quality programs on Jan. 16 in Logan. The Panthers defeated Tekamah-Herman, 78-3 in the opening match of the evening.
Hagen Heistand, Wyatt Reisz, Gavin Maguire, Jordan Kerger, Tanner Mace, and Barret Pitt won two matches during the evening.
It was senior night for the Panthers wrestling program. Wrestlers Kaleb King, Tanner Mace, Bryce Hudnut, Barret Pitt, Kole Shephard, Catrina Sears, and Olivia Diggins; managers Sabina Reisz and Jordan Armstrong; as well as cheerleaders Alyvia Meeker and Jaice Johnsen were all honored before the start of the evening’s second match.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (15-1) will return to the mats at the Heelan Invitational on Jan. 25 in Sioux City. The Panthers next dual will be on Jan. 30 at Oakland.
Wr. Duals: 1-16-2020 @ Logan
Logan-Magnolia 78 Tekamah-Herman 3
106: Jacob Downey (LM) won by forfeit; 113: Sean Thompson (LM) pinned Marissa Burt, :48; 120: Hagen Heistand (LM) won by forfeit; 126: Wyatt Reisz (LM) won by forfeit; 132: Brady Thompson (LM) pinned Brady Braniff, :24; 138: Gavin Maguire (LM) pinned Brady Bromm, :44; 145: Bryce Hudnut (LM) pinned Lukas Braniff, :46.
152: Jordan Kerger (LM) pinned Kody Bitter, 1:56; 160: Tanner Mace (LM) won by forfeit; 170: Dawson Schram (T-H) won 16-10 decision over Dylan Oviatt; 182: Colben Chase (LM) won by forfeit; 195: Joe Hedger (LM) won by forfeit; 220: Rex Johnsen (LM) won by forfeit; 285: Barret Pitt (LM) won by forfeit.
Lo-Ma Dual Record: 15-0.
Logan-Magnolia 32 Bennington, Neb. 37
106: Kael Lauridsen (Ben) pinned Downey, 1:04; 113: AJ Parrish (Ben) won 6-0 decision over S. Thompson; 120: Heistand (LM) pinned Hunter Anderson, 1:47; 126: W. Reisz (LM) won 21-4 technical fall over Austin Breckenridge; 132: Matthew Coe (Ben) won 11-6 decision over B. Thompson; 138: Maguire (LM) won 5-3 decision over Robert Greenwood; 145: Colby Puck (Ben) won 11-4 decision over Hudnut;
152: Kerger (LM) pinned Connor Brecht, 1:06; 160: Mace (LM) pinned Tristian Keysor, 2:18; 170: Logan Burmeister (Ben) pinned Dylan Oviatt, 2:35; 182: Luke MacDonald (Ben) pinned Caleb Hiatt, 1:20; 195: Hunter Thompson (Ben) won 10-1 major decision over Joe Hedger; 220: Garett Menke (Ben) pinned Johnson, 2:56; 285: Pitt (LM) pinned Jake Stier, 2:29.
Lo-Ma Dual Record: 15-1.
JV Matches
106: Tarick Rowe (LM) was pinned by Connor Ritonya, 2:55.
120: Catrina Sears (LM) was pinned by Luke Woods, :49;
120: James Newton (LM) was pinned by Luke Woods, 1:32;
126: Harley Christensen (LM) won 12-5 decision over Dawson Frost; pinned Walker Behnken, 5:20;
126: Kaleb King (LM) pinned Walker Behnken, 5:20; pinned Dawson Frost, 5:55;
132: Hunter Allen (LM) pinned Gavin Dahlgren, 1:16;
132: Olivia Diggins (LM) lost 9-0 major decision to Gavin Dahlgren;
145: Jacob Fetter (LM) pinned Duke Husske, 3:58; was pinned by Blaine Boehmer, 3:33.
195: Kole Shepard (LM) lost 4-0 decision to Carter Lerch;
195: Ruger Meeker (LM) pinned Joseph Matland, 2:16;
220: Kole Shepard (LM) won 5-2 decision over Joseph Matland;
220: Ruger Meeker (LM) lost 10-0 decision to Carter Lerch;
