DeSoto Refuge will be open to public archery turkey hunting from April 15 through May 17. A Refuge Hunting Regulations permit is required and can be obtained free of charge at the DeSoto Visitor Center, which is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will also be available closer to the hunting season online at fws.gov/refuge/Desoto/visit/visitor_activities.html.
The permit includes a map showing the areas that archers can hunt. All hunters must be properly licensed, follow all applicable state and federal regulations, and carry the refuge hunting regulations permit while hunting.
The refuge will hold one youth shotgun turkey hunt on April 11-12. Interested youth hunters may apply for the hunt by sending in a letter with their name, address, and telephone number. The name of the person who will be bringing the youth hunting and their cell phone number is also needed.
Applications should be sent to DeSoto Refuge, 1434 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, IA 51555. A random drawing for the limited slots will be done on March 13. All applications must be received by that time. Any remaining slots will be filled on request.
A shotgun hunt for mobility-impaired hunters will be held on April 18-19. Interested mobility impaired hunters can find out more about the hunt by calling Peter Rea at 712-388-4803.
An entrance permit is required for all vehicles on days other than fee-free days. Permits may be obtained at the pay stations near the entrances or at the Visitor Center. Annual permits can be obtained at the visitor center.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuges is located along on U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Neb. For more information, call 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov. Check the website www.fws.gov/refuge/desoto.
