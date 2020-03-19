Fort Calhoun activities director Nick Wemhoff wasn't surprised by the news.
The NSAA suspended all spring sports practices and games statewide Monday due to coronavirus concerns. As of Tuesday night, practices are suspended until March 30, while competition is suspended until April 2. The email announcement from NSAA Assistant Director Jess Stauss noted that the suspensions “may be extended should the conditions warrant.”
“I think everybody is taking caution, doing what is best for kids,” Wemhoff said. “This is a unique situation that nobody has experienced.
Nebraska's high school students, including those at Blair, Arlington and Fort Calhoun, are the officials' priority.
“You want to make sure we keep our athletes safe,” Wemhoff added.
In separate conversations, both Blair Activities Director Bubba Penas and Wemhoff noted that the schools and the athletic departments have, seemingly, seen changes by the hour since the NSAA first announced it was limiting state basketball attendance to immediate family in Lincoln on March 11. Wemhoff said he'll continue to use the resources available to him, including the NSAA, to make decisions in regards to extra-curricular activities.
Arlington Activities Director James Shada addressed the NSAA suspensions, as well as plans pertaining to AHS-specific events, in a video address Monday.
“It's in times like these that we know that these tough times produce perseverance and perseverance produces character, and that character produces hope,” he said. “And we know that we can continue to hold onto those things. We know that hope will never disappoint. Keep working hard, keep being strong. If you need something, we are only a phone call away. We'll see you soon.”
Fort Calhoun, Arlington and Blair schools were closed indefinitely as of Tuesday night.
Youth sports halt, too
In addition to high school sports, Washington County youth sports organizations have suspended their practices and games in proactive efforts to limit the possible spread of COVID-19.
On March 12, the Fort Calhoun Youth Sports Organization suspended “all team-related activities including all indoor and outdoor practices until at least March 23.” The Facebook post was updated Wednesday, pushing the suspension of activities to April 30. The postponement includes baseball, T-ball and softball, but doesn't yet cancel their seasons altogether.
Blair Football Club (FC) suspended all official team and club functions until March 23, vowing to update its membership as that date came closer. Any questions can be directed, by email, to VP@BlairFC.com.
The Blair Youth Softball Association Complex is closed to all activities through April 6, according to an email from BYSA President Dean Thoene.
Blair Little League shared information suspending official baseball team and league functions until April 6 before Little League International strongly advised all programs suspend their seasons through May 11 on Monday. The initial Blair notice stated that the suspension would include the closure of fields, the batting cage, and any practices by Little League and Blair Grizzlies teams.
When Arlington Public Schools announced its indefinite closure, it noted that youth sports organizations would be unable to use the facilities. Arlington Youth Sports' upcoming Bingo Night is postponed, and the upcoming high school alumni tournaments are canceled.
The Blair Family YMCA closed indefinitely on Tuesday as well, pausing any youth athletic programs as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.