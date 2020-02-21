Senior Hydrologist Jeff Zogg from the Des Moines office of the National Weather Service presented the spring flood outlook at the first of three spring flood preparedness meetings at the State Emergency Operations Center on Feb. 14.
State and federal partners provided updates on their preparedness actions to date, and local emergency management agencies provided updates on significant concerns in their jurisdictions for which State assistance may be required or could prove helpful.
The biggest concern for flooding this season is on the eastern side of Iowa. Most of the Mississippi River is very close to a 95 percentile for major flood stage. Area rivers like the Cedar and Iowa are also marked as above normal for chances of flooding.
The outlook is also grim for western Iowans who live along the Missouri River below Sioux City. The soils in the Missouri River Basin are very wet, and river levels and flows are higher than normal.
The next State of Iowa spring flood preparedness meeting is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m.
