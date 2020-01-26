On Jan. 13, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of Deb Sprecker of Woodbine to the Southwest Regional STEM Advisory Board.
Others appointed to this board include Nadine Jessen of Exira, Stephanie Lane of Creston, and Terry Torneten of Harlan.
These appointments to the Southwest Regional STEM Advisory Board are not subject to Senate confirmation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.