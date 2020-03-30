YMCA invites members to Y360
The Blair Family YMCA reached out to members recently, inviting them to log on to Y360 with the facility indefinitely closed.
The email describes a “new virtual initiative led by Ys across the country.” The initiative includes videos of classes, instructors and workout videos that can be accessed from home.
The email directs members to the Blair Family YMCA Facebook page. Y360 workouts are also available at ymca360.org and on YouTube.
“Please understand that we are committed to reopening as soon as it is made possible,” the YMCA email also noted.
Game and Parks cancels events
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently announced the cancellation of all agency-sponsored events through Mary 31 in a proactive effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It is also closing park lodging facilities and cabin rentals during the month of April. An extension of those closures may come if conditions warrant.
Tent and RV camping remain available, though the commission said it will evaluate regularly.
Game and Parks also noted April's important dates in a recent release. It includes April 11, the opening date of the spring youth shotgun turkey season, and April 18, the start of the spring shotgun season.
The bighorn sheep lottery permit application period begins April 20.
— Staff reports
