NSAA suspends spring sports through May 1
The NSAA suspended spring sports practices and competitions through May 1 on Wednesday afternoon.
An email from the association's executive director, Jay Bellar, confirmed the news. The suspensions may be extended if conditions warrant.
“Member schools and student-participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution and Bylaws, and activity manuals during this time,” the email said.
The NSAA also encouraged members schools — Blair, Fort Calhoun and Arlington included — to follow CDC, local, state and federal health department recommendations.
The association provided its own coronavirus-related resource online. It has information for parents, guardians, teachers and coaches regarding talking to and supporting children during COVID-19, which can be found on the association's website, nsaahome.org/sports-medicine.
Original suspensions instituted March 16 put spring sports on pause through next Monday, but the NSAA deemed the conditions warranted an extension. Updates will continue to be available on the association's website (nsaahome.org) and on its social media platforms.
Washington County schools remained closed indefinitely as of Wednesday.
Blair FC still plans to have spring season
The Blair Football Club (FC) reiterated through Facebook on Sunday that a 2020 soccer season is still planned.
The club will plan on that season until it receives notice from Nebraska State Soccer, Blair FC's governing body, that the spring season is canceled. If and when that happens, the club will move forward with decisions concerning refunds.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.