NSAA activities in 'holding pattern'
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar told the Omaha World-Herald that the spring sports season is in a “holding pattern” on Thursday.
Earlier in the week, sports and activities were suspended until March 30 for practices and April 2 for competition. That stood through the World-Herald's conversation with Bellar on Thursday, though Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the closure of Omaha-area schools through April 30 earlier that day.
“We’re using this two-week period as a holding pattern,” Bellar told veteran sports journalist Stu Pospisil. “Going forward depends how we look at it. Some say we’re a state association and we can’t have state championships if the whole state can’t be involved, and others say maybe we keep seasons going in areas where schools are open.
“All will be on the table.”
Washington County schools were closed indefinitely as of Friday.
Blair Basketball Club makes announcements
The Blair Basketball Club recently made announcements concerning future events and registration.
The free Blair Family YMCA community event scheduled for Saturday is canceled, while spring evaluations for the 2020-21 season have been postponed indefinitely.
Registration for the next season, however, remains open. Offseason camps and skill development sessions, however, will see schedule adjustments.
Blair FC shares BYSA note
Blair Football Club (FC) recently shared information from the Blair Youth Softball Association concerning the closing of the Youth Sports Complex.
The complex is closed to activities, including those of Blair FC, until at least April 6.
Shooting range closes
The Blair Youth Shooting Sports shooting range north of Blair is closed.
The range is closed until at least April 4. The organization “will reassess every two weeks or so for updates,” according to its Facebook page.
— Staff Reports
