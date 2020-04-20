Shrine Bowl's date to change
The 62nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl (NSB) football game will be rescheduled to a date beyond June 6.
The NSB Executive Board announced the decision last Wednesday, pushing the all-star game back from its original date. It will now take place no later than July 31 in order to safeguard the health of student-athletes, everyone involved in the game, and the community of fans, family, friends and supporters, according to a release.
The decision was made during a conference call among board members discussing COVID-19 and its potential impact on the annual game, which was to be played at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney. A new date will be announced after the board is able to make a new schedule for the week's activities leading up to the game.
Blair senior lineman Brady Soukup is to play in the Shrine Bowl before beginning his college career with the Concordia Bulldogs. His father, Bears coach Bryan Soukup, is set to assist North team head coach Mark Macke of Lincoln High.
The Nebraska event benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Nebraskans encouraged to camp at home
With overnight camping prohibited due to coronavirus concerns, the Nebraska Games and Parks Commission is encouraging folks to “pack up and pitch a tent at home” as apart of its new “Camp at home, Nebraska” campaign.
“Nebraska Game and Parks Commission knows that camping is one of many people's favorite activities, and we want to encourage you to create memories with your family during this time by doing some of your favorite things at home,” said Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson in a press release.
Participating families can share photos of their home camping using the hashtag #CampAtHomeNE in social media posts or by sending direct messages to the Game and Parks Facebook page. The photos will be automatically entered into a prize drawing. Prizes include miniature camp lanterns and a two-night camping stay at a state park once the threat of COVID-19 has subsided.
“We hope by camping at home, people can continue to foster their love of the outdoors while having a bit of fun during these stressful times,” Swenson said.
— Staff reports
