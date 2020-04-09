Legion baseball season still a possibility
Nebraska American Legion baseball is still a possibility in 2020, according to Tuesday's Omaha World-Herald report.
Regional tournaments and the Legion World Series have been canceled due to COVID-19, but Nebraska program administrator Brent Hagel-Pitt told reporter Mike Patterson that the local season is still a possibility.
“We're following the advice of our local government officials,” Hagel-Pitt said. “We're continuing to monitor the situation.”
He did say that seven states have already canceled their Legion season, which typically begin at the end of May. If games are unable to be played then, a shortened season is also on the table, according to the World-Herald report.
Little League season has not been canceled
The Blair Little League Board of Directors took to social media Sunday to let their baseball families that the summer season has not been canceled.
Teams will adhere to Gov. Pete Rickett's Directed Health Measure announcement and will keep social distancing in effect through May, but the board will also continue to monitor the situation with plans to communicate information when it becomes available.
The Blair Little League fields and Blair Youth Sports Complex remain closed. Any questions or concerns can be directed by email to bllpresident2017@gmail.com.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.