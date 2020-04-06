BYSS range closed
The Blair Youth Shooting Sports (BYSS) range north of Blair is closed until further notice, according to its social media post.
The range was originally closed until Saturday before the April 1 announcement extended it. The Eastern Cornhusker Trapshooting Conference schedule has also been suspended amid coronavirus concerns.
Basketball Club extends deadline
The Blair Basketball Club has extended its registration deadline for the 2020-21 season.
The new deadline is July 1. Interested families can register at blairyouthsports.org.
Game and Parks closes overnight camping
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is prohibiting overnight camping at state parks, recreation areas and wildlife management areas until May 8.
The proactive effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 began Monday and could be extended past May 8, if necessary. Refunds will be given to campers who have prepaid fees.
The release announcing the decision also stated that state park lodging and cabins closures would be extended through May 8.
State parks and recreation areas, however, will remain open for day use. Fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing can take place, though 6-feet physical distancing between guests is recommended.
— Staff reports
