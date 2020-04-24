Blair golf course eyes May for league starts
Blair's River Wilds Golf Club is planning to start league play in May.
Director of Golf Dakota Loudner said men's leagues should begin during the first week of the new month. He was working on a tee-time format Tuesday to replace shotgun starts to keep with social distancing recommendations.
River Wilds has remained open during March and April amid coronavirus concerns, taking its own precautions as well.
Golfers can book tee times as usual. The course's revamped website is riverwilds.com and the club phone number is 402-426-2941.
— Staff reports
