Legion coach hopeful for games
Arlington American Legion Post 71 baseball coach Ed Menking expects news about the Nebraska season soon.
Meetings have taken place and input has been asked for from leagues, he said, but teams know they'll at least be unable to practice or play before May 31 — a date set by Gov. Pete Ricketts' recent COVID-19 Directed Health Measure suspending organized sports.
National-level Legion tournaments were canceled in early April, but Menking said he's just hoping for games at the state level. The coach worries that a complete cancellation of 2020 baseball could hurt the sport, particularly in smaller communities.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.