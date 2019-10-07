Archer Wilkins takes 2nd at NFAA Championships
Chauncey Wilkins of Blair recently finished second at the National Field Archery Association Championships in Yankton, S.D.
Wilkins was second in the traditional division Sept. 7-8. The two-day competition featured archers from around the country.
Whitlaw, Wick add more GPAC honors
Washington County high school graduates Grace Whitlaw and Alec Wick added more Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) honors to their names last week.
Whitlaw, a Briar Cliff University volleyball player from Fort Calhoun, earned her sport's GPAC honor for top defender for week No. 5. Her second weekly honor of the season came with 13 total blocks, eight kills and two digs.
Wick, meanwhile, won his third GPAC weekly honor in cross-country. The Blair grad and Doane standout won the Dean White Invitational by 36 seconds, becoming the first Tiger to win the home race since 2013.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.