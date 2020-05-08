FCHS athletes honored during video banquet
Fort Calhoun activities director Nick Wemhoff recorded a video last week, announcing awards that would have normally been distributed during the school's annual athletics banquet.
He noted 167 letter winners during the 2019-2020 school year, 19 All-Nebraska Capitol Conference and all-district honorees and 10 state qualifications — including a special shout-out to wrestling state champ Ely Olberding.
In addition, Wemhoff announced four categories of award recipients. One was a “special award of recognition” to senior Grant Hansen, who broadcasted sporting events on FC Live Radio.
Fort Calhoun Booster Club Scholarship recipients were announced as seniors Savannah Lukasiewicz and Kaden Therkildsen. Both student-athletes will receive $500 toward their college educations.
The Pioneers' Scholar Athletes for the school year were Therkildsen and Kennedy Bradburn. Therkildsen was also recognized as a three-sport athlete through all four high school years alongside Bailey Donovan.
Wemhoff also took the video opportunity to thank FCHS Superintendent Dr. Don Johnson, incoming superintendent Jerry Green, coaches, parents, school staff and cheer squads. The video banquet can be viewed online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=5dYbLrQrkLc&feature.
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day delayed
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's annual Free Fishing and Park Entry Day will no longer take place May 16.
The commission announced it was delaying the event in a May 1 release. Its rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.
Typically, the free day is held the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend. It allows fishing without a permit, and outdoor opportunities in state parks and recreation areas without park entry permits.
All Game and Parks-sponsored activities are canceled through May 31, though parks are open for fishing and recreation day use.
Orion Archery Club cancels Tomcak Shoot
Orion Archery Club of Blair recently canceled its annual Brandon Tomcak Memorial 3-D Shoot, according to the club's Facebook page.
Each year, Orion hosts the shoot in memory of Tomcak, who was killed at age 16 in a 2005 car wreck. The shoot funds a scholarship program and supports archery events. It typically draws a crowd of archers from multiple states.
Golf Association announces updated schedule
The Nebraska Golf Association recently announced the rescheduled dates of three 2020 championships.
The Nebraska Four-Ball Championship was moved to Sept. 26-27. Its new site, Fremont Golf Club, is the home of Arlington High School golf. The event was originally scheduled for The Players Club in Omaha, but will now be conducted at a first-time host.
The Nebraska Women's Amateur Championship will now take place Aug. 3-5 at The Country Club of Lincoln, while the Senior Amateur Championship is now scheduled for Aug. 27-28 at Norfolk Country Club.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.