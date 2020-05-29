Updated health measures allow for more sports in June
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a relaxation of Directed Health Measures (DHM) for June on May 21, which will allow for more organized sports teams to return next month.
Using American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) categorizations, non-contact and limited contact sports teams — adult and youth — can start June 1 alongside the previously announced baseball and softball. Non-contact and limited contact sports, according to the AAP, include tennis, golf, rodeo and volleyball. Dance, swimming, and track and field were also listed as non-contact sports.
Games can begin June 18, though rodeo events can begin Monday and lie under guidelines for gatherings.
Examples of sports still prohibited in June (as of May 21) include tackle football, wrestling, basketball and soccer.
Strict reopening guidelines will still need to be adhered to for all non-contact sports to resume.
NSAA to sanction bowling, makes plan for girls wrestling
The NSAA Representative Assembly sanctioned its first new sports since 1993 last week, adding bowling to its list of activities.
The sport met the minimum approval guidelines with a 31-20 vote, though girls wrestling came up short of that same vote. The latter activity did, however, earn a vote to become an emerging sport, allowing for girls to wrestle for their school program as well as an emerging wrestling program during the next three years.
The NSAA could also add a separate girls state tournament during the “emerging” process, though it isn't currently sanctioned.
Washington County students have competed in bowling and girls wrestling in recent years. Katie Frazer of Blair, for example, earned an opportunity to bowl at Iowa Western Community College through her club team work, while Fort Calhoun's Haley Albertson placed during the first-ever NSWCA Girls High School State Tournament in February.
— Staff reports
