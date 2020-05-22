Big Game Guide available online
The 2020 Nebraska Big Game Guide is available to read online at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's website, according to a recent release.
On outdoornebraska.gov/guides, hunters can read a summary of regulations, laws and orders pertaining to the hunting of deer, antelope, elk and bighorn sheep in Nebraska. Maps, season dates, permits and bag limit information are also available in the guide.
The Big Game Guide will soon be available in hard-copy form wherever hunting permits are sold.
Blair Youth Football registration is open
Blair Youth Football Association (BYFA) registration remains open for the fall season.
Families interested in tackle football for players in grades 3-8 can register online at blairyouthsports.org through June 5. All skill and experience levels are welcome, according to the registration flyer.
A BYFA social media post accompanying the flyer requested early signups during the registration period, noting a 100-percent refund should the season be canceled before it starts.
For more information, email lance.byfa@gmail.com.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.