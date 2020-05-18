BYSA cancels modified season
The Blair Youth Softball Association canceled this year's modified softball season Thursday.
“We feel that this will be in the best interest of both the players, coaches, fans and board members,” a BYSA social media post read.
The association is refunding registration fees. A modified softball refund form can be accessed online on the BYSA Blair Softball Facebook page.
AHS grad receives academic nod
Doane junior baseball outfielder Andy Theiler was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District 3 team Thursday, according to a school release.
The Arlington grad earned his spot on the team with his career statistics and academic achievements. The career .312 average hitter is is working toward a degree in biology with a minor in business administration.
— Staff reports
