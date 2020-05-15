Commission approves big game hunting recommendations
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved 2020 big game hunting recommendations during its May 8 meeting in Lincoln.
The commissioners adopted the proposed staff amendments to Commission orders pertaining to season dates, bag limits, permit quantities and areas open for deer, antelope and elk hunting, according to a recent release.
Among the recommendations approved were elk permit increases. Bull permits will increase 25 percent, while antlerless permits will increase 40. The antlerless season was extended to Aug. 1 through Jan. 31.
A few management units will also see a bonus antlerless white-tailed deer permit added to their regular and season choice permits. In addition, most units will see an increase in antelope permit quotas in response to population levels and social tolerances.
To see all of the big game approvals, go online to outdoornebraska.gov/regulations.
The May 8 Game and Parks meeting also revealed information about waterfowl hunting boundary changes and mountain lion research. The commissioners approved staff recommendations for waterfowl boundaries, which will go to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for approval and will go into affect in the fall of 2021.
In addition, recent mountain lion research results concluded that the Pine Ridge population estimation is at 34 for the May and June 2019 time period. The previous estimate from 2017 was 59 mountain lions.
Seven mountain lions — five males and two females — were harvested during the 2020 Nebraska hunting season.
County Bike Rodeo rescheduled
The Washington County Bike Rodeo has been rescheduled to Aug. 15.
The annual event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is focused on bike safety with helmets provided in the past. The event will still take place at Otte Blair Middle School, according to a Blair Optimist International Club social media post.
Game and Parks urges public to leave wildlife babies alone
The Nebraska Games and Parks Commission urges folks to leave young wild animals alone.
Lone fawns, young birds or mammals may appear to be abandoned or injured, but the mother frequently is off feeding or drinking, a Parks release noted. Moving young animals could hurt the odds the mother is reunited with them.
In addition, does are often left alone to keep predators from detecting them.
Raising wildlife babies as pets is frowned upon because rescued animals are, generally, poorly prepared for life in the wild. It should also be noted that most wildlife babies are protected by state or federal law and it is illegal to possess them.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.