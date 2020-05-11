State Games announce Virtual Torch Run
The Cornhusker State Games' annual torch run won't take place as usual this year, but the Nebraska Sports Council is launching a Virtual Torch Run open to anyone who wants to participate.
Residents from all 93 Nebraska counties were recently invited to participate by running a mile in their local areas. Counties each have a date in June to complete the mile with Washington County's falling June 19.
The first step for runners is to register online at cornhuskerstategames.com/torch-run/ or by filling out an entry form (which is also also available online). When the mile run is completed, they will then submit a photo via email or social media to enter a daily drawing for prizes. The email address is mackenzie@nebraskasportscouncil.com, while social media submissions can be made on Facebook with a hashtag — #CSGTorch.
The Sports Council's goal is to have all 93 Nebraska counties represented with 10 runners and 25 miles per county. It would like to reach 900 total runners to complete 2,300 miles.
More information can be found at the aforementioned Cornhusker State Games website or by email through the previously mentioned address.
RV camping opportunities to return to state parks
Limited recreational vehicle camping is returning to select state parks May 20, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Campers can only return via reservations, which will begin May 17 on outdoornebraska.org. First-come, first-served and tent camping will not be allowed. Social distancing and group-size recommendations will be considered amid the state's COVID-19 public health directives.
The list of available park areas will be posted online and will be updated as additional parks and recreation areas are established.
“We sympathize with those who have been affected by this virus and the rippling effects of trying to contain it, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of people who are passionate about camping,” Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas said. “We are pleased to now be able to allow limited RV camping, and we look forward to restoring more opportunities when the time is appropriate and as conditions allow. Our priority remains to protect the health and well-being of all Nebraskans.”
Golf Association announces updated schedule
The Nebraska Golf Association recently announced the rescheduled dates of three 2020 championships.
The Nebraska Four-Ball Championship was moved to Sept. 26-27. Its new site, Fremont Golf Club, is the home of Arlington High School golf. The event was originally scheduled for The Players Club in Omaha, but will now be conducted at a first-time host.
The Nebraska Women's Amateur Championship will now take place Aug. 3-5 at The Country Club of Lincoln, while the Senior Amateur Championship is now scheduled for Aug. 27-28 at Norfolk Country Club.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.