Doane's Wick named Bill Bayer Award finalist
Blair High School graduate Alec Wick was one of four finalists for the the Bill Bayer Memorial Scholarship at Doane University.
The award, which was won by the dance team's Olivia DeFord of Lincoln, is annually presented to the junior scholar-athlete of the year.
Wick also received the Ward Haylett Award as his Doane men's cross-country team's MVP.
Bears make NSWCA academic team
Seven Blair High School wrestlers were recently selected as Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association academic all-state recipients.
Hank Frost, Brody Karls, Dex Larsen, Dylan Berg, Braden Hanson, Treyton Jones and Lance Hume represented the Bears.
Coaches Association all-star games canceled
The 2020 Nebraska Coaches Association (NCA) All-Star games have been canceled.
The basketball game was to be played July 20 before the volleyball match on July 21 and the softball game on July 22. All three were set to be played in Lincoln.
No Washington County high school athletes were selected to compete. The players who were will, now, be unable to either.
— Staff reports
