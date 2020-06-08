NSAA announces final Cup standings
The NSAA Cup final standings were recently released with two schools in Class B and three in Class C earning top recognition.
The Cup is an all-activities award for Nebraska high schools. It recognizes the state's most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs, according to a release.
The honored schools are determined by a points system, which is based on participation in NSAA activities and performances in state championship events.
In Class B, the All-Division award went to Omaha Skutt as the did the boys division honor. The girls division honor went to Scottsbluff.
Blair, meanwhile, finished 22nd out of 28 Class B schools. It earned points for its participation in state dual wrestling.
In Class C, Grand Island Central Catholic earned the All-Division Cup, while David City Aquinas claimed the boys' honor. Lincoln Lutheran was the girls' winner.
Arlington placed 60 spots higher than Fort Calhoun among Class C schools, taking 30th place. The Eagles earned points for their efforts at state softball and wrestling.
The Pioneers, meanwhile, were 90th out of 102 C schools for the 2019-20 school year.
Open Fields and Water enrollment due June 19
Private landowners may still enroll their land in the Open Fields and Waters Program until June 19.
The program gives the opportunity to landowners to earn additional income for allowing walk-in hunting, trapping and/or fishing access on their properties, according to a Nebraska Game and Parks release. Owners of property with hunting and fishing potential can earn 50 cent to $15 per-acre payments depending on habitat type and location.
Landowners who participate are afforded protection through the Nebraska Recreation Liability Act and will have their property patrolled by conservation officers. Once enrolled, Game and Parks biologists will post boundary signs. Such boundaries will then appear online at OutdoorNebraska.org/PublicAccessAtlas.
Interested landowners can contact their nearest Game and Parks district office and ask to speak to a private lands biologist. There are offices in Lincoln (402-471-5561) and Norfolk (402-370-3374) for Washington County property owners to contact.
— Staff reports
