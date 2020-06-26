Operation Dry Water to take place July 3-5
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is participating in Operation Dry Water on July 3-5, as part of a national effort to reduce the number of accidents and deaths related to boating under the influence.
The operation is a year-road initiative, Parks Law Enforcement Divisions will heighten its efforts to watch Nebraska waters during the Fourth of July weekend. In the state, it is unlawful to operate a motorboat with a blood alcohol level content of .08 percent or greater, according to a recent Game and Parks release.
“The Commission encourages boaters to enjoy the boating season with friends and family, and we also encourage them do it in a safe and responsible way,” said Craig Stover, administrator for the Law Enforcement Division. “Drinking alcohol while boating can have serious, even deadly consequences, and our goal is to make sure everyone is enjoying their time on the water and staying safe.”
Chaos earn 2nd at Fremont tourney
The Blair Chaos age 12 and younger softball team earned runner-up honors last weekend in Fremont.
The Chaos went 2-1-1 overall at the tournament. They fell short in the championship game to a Nebraska Thunder team.
FCYSO rained out
Much like American Legion baseball teams in Washington County, the Fort Calhoun Youth Sports Organization (FCYSO) had its opening day of games canceled by rain.
FCYSO took to social media June 18 — the first day games were allowed by Nebraska Directed Health Measures — to let its families know that all games and practices would have to be delayed for the day.
Rotary Club golf outing set
The Blair Rotary Club golf outing is set for Aug. 14 at River Wilds Golf Club.
The Rotary Club Scholarship will be benefited by the 11:30 a.m. event. Go online to the Blair Rotary Club Facebook page for more information.
FCHS won't host youth camps
Fort Calhoun High School has opted not to host youth sports camps this summer, activities director Andrew Christensen noted Tuesday.
Camps won't be hosted due to coronavirus precautions.
— Staff reports
