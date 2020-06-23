6 state recreation areas to allow July 4 fireworks
Six Nebraska state recreation areas will allow fireworks July 4, though the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging folks to be “especially careful” this year.
The areas permitting firework use are Branched Oak (Liebers Point only), Fort Kearny, Memphis, Fremont Lakes, Pawnee and Wagon Train. The use will be limited to 8 a.m. to midnight that day and signs will point the way to designated fireworks sites with boundaries clear marked.
“Visitors should always use caution when lighting fireworks, but should be mindful of the dry conditions that exist across the state this year,” recent Game and Parks release stated.
River Wilds set for upcoming golf outings
River Wilds Golf Club north of Blair will host multiple upcoming golf outings this summer.
The Blair Wrestling Club four-person scramble will take place July 17. Registration is due July 10, while interested golfers can email erich.warner@blairschools.org or terry.bellamy@blairschools.org for more information.
The Fort Calhoun Gridiron Golf Scramble, meanwhile, is July 20. Interested folks are to contact football coach Adolph Shepardson.
Aug. 22 is the date for the Blair Bear Backers golf outing. The organization's social media pages recently stated that registration is to begin soon.
— Staff reports
