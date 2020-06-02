Game and Parks cabin, lodge closures extended
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently extended its closures of cabins, lodges and activity shelters at state park and recreation areas through June 15.
A release noted that closures may be extended again in proactive efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Proper disinfection between reservations hasn't been achieved yet, which has kept the closures current.
“While this may be an inconvenience to those who have reservations for facilities, we want to make sure rentals are safe for our visitors and staff,” Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson said. “We love seeing our parks and cabins filled with people spending time outdoors, but our top priority at this time has to be the health and safety of all Nebraskans. We will continue to restore services as conditions allow, and we thank everyone for their patronage and understanding during this difficult time.”
Game and Parks staff will contact guests with reservations about refunds or possible transfers. Reservation inquires can be submitted online at outdoornebraska.org/reservation-inquiry.
Game and Parks offices, visitor's centers and welcome centers are closed to public walk-in traffic until further notice as are playground structures at state park and recreation areas.
Parks and recreation areas are open for day use and limited camping services resumed May 22. Current camping opportunities can be found online at outdoornebraska.org/parksfaqs.
AYS tractor pull canceled
The Arlington Youth Sports and FFA Rumble in the Dirt Tractor Pull has been canceled.
The event, which takes place annually at the Washington County Fairgrounds, was originally scheduled for June 19. Organizers confirmed to Enterprise Media Group that they considered moving the event back initially, but opted to cancel it amid coronavirus concerns.
Game and Parks releases June calendar
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently released its June claendar.
Dates listed include the June 1-30 archery paddlefish season and Friday, June 5 — the last day landowners may apply for one elk permit.
Residents and nonresidents may apply for one deer permit in any draw unit and one elk permit from June 8-26. Residents and eligible landowners may apply for one buck or either-sex antelope permit from June 8-26, too.
The Game and Parks Commission will meet June 19 in Lincoln.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.