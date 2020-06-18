DCBL to begin play Sunday
The Dodge County Baseball League (DCBL) is set to begin its abbreviated schedule Sunday.
Blair and Arlington town teams will participate, though Blair won't be playing home games. Arlington starts its schedule with a noon game against West Point, while Blair will travel to North Bend for a 1 p.m. game.
The seven-game DCBL schedule goes through July 16 with a eight-team playoff to follow. The championship game is set for July 26.
Arlington Youth Sports provides updates
Arlington Youth Sports (AYS) recently updated its social media followers about youth football registration and its annual fireworks stand.
The organization posted that it hopes to open youth football registration in July. It is waiting for more information from the Great Plains Youth Football board.
AYS is also looking to secure volunteers to work at a possible fireworks stand this summer. Interested folks are to email president@arlingtonyouthsports.org to signup. The fireworks stand would help with “ongoing complex maintenance expenses,” according to the AYS Facebook page.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.