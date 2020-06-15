NSAA permits some clinics, open gyms
The NSAA announced updates to its COVID-19 precautions Thursday, allowing more opportunities for participation.
As of the announcement, NSAA member schools were allowed to begin open gyms for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling with a few restrictions. The open gyms are to be individual skills and workouts only, there is to be no contact with others, no sharing of equipment and no grouping of students.
Beginning Thursday, the NSAA will also allow schools to participate in camps, clinics and summer leagues in all NSAA-sanctioned activities except basketball, football, soccer and wrestling.
Gridiron Golf Tournament date set
Fort Calhoun football's Gridiron Golf Tournament is set to take place July 20.
Interested golfers are asked to contact new head coach Adolph Sherpardson at the high school to add teams to the scramble.
Eagles cancel golf outing
The Arlington Eagle Golf Outing won't happen in 2020.
“Due to COVID-19 and the economic demands of many of our sponsors and golfers that play in our tournament, we are going to cancel this year's golf outing,” the social media announcement said.
The next edition of the event is scheduled for June 18, 2021.
Shrine Bowl moves forward with July plans
The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Committee had a June 9 conference call with the Kearney Visitors Bureau, agreeing to framework that would allow for the July 11th all-star football game to take place.
Shrine Bowl Executive Director Dave MacDonald, the visitor bureau's Roger Jasnoch, and Shrine Bowl athletic trainers Kurt Berhorst and Dave Regier were in on the meeting discussion. The game is set to be played 2 p.m., July 11 at the University of Nebraska-Kearney's Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field.
Alcohol banned at Lake McConaughy, Lake Ogallala
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, working in collaboration with Ogallala and Keith County area partners, recently banned the possession and consumption of alcohol at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala.
The bans took affect June 9 in an effort to make the state recreation areas safer and more family-friendly destinations. The new management plans also call for increased law enforcement presence and operational efforts to better manage large crows and help improve recreational experiences for park guests and the safety of first responders, a Parks release said.
The full regulation can be found online at sos.nebraska.gov. More information is also available at outdoornebraska.org/lakemcconaughy.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.