Wrestling club's golf outing set for July 17
Blair Wrestling Club will host its seventh annual four-person golf scramble July 17 at River Wilds Golf Club.
The event begins with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and ends with dinner and prizes. Interested golfers are to RSVP by July 10 with entry fees paid.
Information regarding the scramble can be found on the Blair Youth Wrestling Club Facebook page. The entry form is also available there.
For more information, contact wrestling coaches Erich Warner (erich.warner@blairschools.org) and Terry Bellamy (terry.bellamy@blairschools.org) by email with any questions.
River Wilds pro plays in Nebraska PGA tourney
River Wilds Director of Golf Dakota Loudner was among the field of Nebraska PGA professionals to play in the recent 27-hole Pro-Pro-Pro event at The Players Club in Omaha.
The team of Loudner, and Jon Petersen and TJ Loudner of Tiburon Golf Club in Omaha, finished tied for sixth out of 25 teams at the event. They shot a 10-under par in the nine-hole best ball, nine-hole scramble
and nine-hole modified alternate shot format.
The team of Jonathan Beaver of Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City, Iowa, Judd Cornell of The Players Club and Mike Antonio of Happy Hollow Club in Omaha won the event at 14-under.
The Pro-Pro-Pro event kicked off Nebraska PGA's summer schedule.
Game and Parks to restore overnight cabin lodging
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will restore limited overnight cabin lodging in parks on June 18, while continuing to protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19.
A Parks release noted any cabin not presently reserved will be available to rental for Thursday, Friday and Saturday night stays with Sunday checkouts. New reservations will be subject to availability, but will also require a minimum two-night stay. No early arrivals or late checkouts will be allowed.
Cabins won't be available Sunday through Wednesday while staff clean and disinfect the facilities throughly. That process will continue through at least mid-July.
Game and Parks has recently restore park opportunities and amenities across the state in accordance with recent Nebraska Directed Health Measures.
“We are pleased to have cabins back open for guests to enjoy,” said Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas. “We will continue to evaluate protocols with the hopes of restoring more opportunities in the future. We encourage guests to adhere to social distancing recommendations in common areas.”
More state park and cabin information can be found online at OutdoorNebraska.gov.
Meat processors may apply for Hunters Helping the Hungry
Meat processors have until July 1 to apply for participation in the Hunters Helping the Hungry program, according to a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission release.
The program pays processors to accept deer donated by hunters with the ground venison gong to charitable organizations. That meat is then donated to Nebraskans in need.
Processors can find application forms online at OutdoorNebraska.gov/hhh. They are asked to contact Teresa Lombard by email at teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov for more information.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.