FCYSO opens football registration
The Fort Calhoun Youth Sports Organization recently opened grades 5-6 tackle football registration.
Interested families can sign players up for the fall season online at calhounyouthsports.com. Practices begin Aug. 24 with a 6-7 week season to begin in September.
The football registration deadline is July 10.
Basketball Club registration opens
Kids set to begin grades 2-8 this August can now register for a fall season of the Blair Basketball Club.
Interested families can sign players up online at blairyouthsports.com with a Aug. 1 deadline. Registered players will also have the opportunity for free basketball camp entries this summer. A full list of perks is also available on the Blair Basketball Club Facebook page.
BYSS shooting range to host new leagues
Blair Youth Shooting Sports is starting open leagues at its home range north of Blair.
One shooting league will take place on Monday nights, while another is set for Thursdays. Teams will need a minimum of three shooters per league night. More information can be found on the Blair Youth Shooting Sports Facebook page or can be sought out by email (blairyouthshootingsports@yahoo.com).
— Staff reports
