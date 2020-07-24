NSAA to move forward with fall season
The NSAA announced Monday that the fall sports season schedule will proceed as it is currently scheduled.
After cancelling the spring sports season earlier this year due to COVID-19, the association will allow practices for football, volleyball, cross-country, girls golf, boys tennis and softball to begin Aug. 10.
“The health and safety of our student participants, coaches and officials has been our priority as we work to provide activities for our member schools,” Monday's release stated. “This will not change, and modifications may have to be made. Please be understanding and flexible as we continue to try to navigate through this pandemic.”
The NSAA noted that will continue to work with the governor's office, the Nebraska Department of Education and the local health departments to make activity-related decisions. The association also recommended schools take particular actions to ensure the current schedule. It noted schools should:
• keep all activities, practices, and scrimmages in-house to avoid interaction with other teams
• wear masks when not in competition
• keep groups small and attendance recorded
• wash your hands regularly
• disinfect equipment regularly
• stay home if you don’t feel well
• stay home if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19
“Our ultimate goal is to return to school to have a full, productive, healthy season and create a great experience for our students,” the release said. “Please, help us achieve this goal.”
County's DCBL teams split playoff games
The Arlington and Blair town team baseball squads began Dodge County Baseball League (DCBL) playoff play Sunday with one team winning and the other losing.
The Arlington Spartans advanced to the semifinals with a 9-8 victory against the Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads. They were to play West Point on Wednesday to reach Sunday's championship final.
Blair, meanwhile, lost its playoff game to the Dodge Diamondbacks 9-4. The Dawgs were scheduled to play North Bend on Wednesday in consolation play.
Cubs teams play baseball games
Blair Cubs baseball teams recently played games as their abbreviated seasons wind down.
The age 9 and younger Cubs and the 8U Purple scrimmaged to 3-3 tie Monday. The 9U team finished the year 4-6-1 with an even run differential.
The 11U Blair squad, meanwhile, played two games last week. The Cubs lost to the Gretna Gold 9-4 on July 14 with strong pitching by Ty Tessendorf, Calvin Johnk and Lane Christensen. Coach Ross Tessendorf said Andrew Smutny logged Blair's lone hit.
On Wednesday, the Cubs lost to Hosey's Heroes 14-9. Tessendorf and Johnk each notched two hits.
Blair was preparing for its 11U state tournament, which begins today in Columbus. The Cubs are the No. 4 seed out of 19 teams at the USSSA AAA event.
10U Grizzlies finish 3rd at state
The Blair Grizzlies age 10 and younger baseball team recently finished third at the Nebraska Single A State Tournament. The team was coached by Rod Scheer and Gabe Petersen, according to the Grizzlies' Facebook page.
9U Grizzlies baseball tryout set
Tryouts for the 2021 age 9 and younger Blair Grizzlies baseball team will be July 30.
The tryout is 6 p.m. at the Blair Youth Sports Complex on Wederquist Field. Registration must be complete online at signup.com/go/KqHDhGRht.
FCYSO opens cheerleading registration
Fort Calhoun Youth Sports Organization recently opened cheerleading registration for the fall season.
Registration for children in kindergarten through sixth grade is open until Aug. 7. Go online to calhounyouthsports.com to signup or email jhanford@ftcpioneers.org for more information.
Volleyball registration also remains open for the fall until Aug. 1.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.