Blair native retires from Midland coaching position
Blair native Bret Erickson recently announced his retirement from coaching shotgun sports at Midland University.
The Warriors coach started the program in 2012 and built it into the one of the top teams competing in the Association of College Unions-International, according to a school release. Before his stint in Fremont, Erickson spent 25 years as a member of the USA National Shooting team. He competed on four Olympic teams and served as the national shotgun coach from 2010-12.
“We are grateful for Bret's dedication in not only starting the shotgun sports nation over the past 8 years,” Midland Athletics Director Dave Gillespie said. “Under his guidance, we've consistently been in contention as a team at national shooting contests and have won numerous events and conference titles. His knowledge of the sport and experience competing at the highest level has been invaluable to our student-athletes and will be dearly missed. We want to wish him the best in his retirement.”
Fellow Blair marksmen Derek Dishman was a member of Erickson's final Midland team, according to the 2019-20 roster at midlandathletics.com.
YMCA offers youth flag football
Registration for the Blair Family YMCA's youth flag football program started this week and will end Aug. 9.
The seven-game, fall recreation season will be contested from Sept. 12 through Oct. 17 with games on Saturday and/or Sunday, according to a YMCA announcement. The program, which is for kindergartners through fifth-graders, will take place in a “friendly and family-oriented environment.”
Interested parents may contact Israel Cruz by email (icruzvital@blairymca.org) or phone 402-533-9622. Volunteer coaches are needed.
Limited lodge stays to return at Mahoney, Fort Robinson
Limited overnight lodging at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park's Peter Kiweit Lodge and the Fort Robinson State Park Lodge will return July 30, according to a recent Nebraska Game and Parks Commission release.
Lodge rooms may be rented Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Sunday checkouts. No early arrivals or late checkouts will be allowed, and the lodges will be not available Sunday through Wednesday as thorough cleaning and disinfection takes place.
Park offices can provide more information. Go online to OutdoorNebraska.gov/stateparks or OutdoorNebraska.gov/lodging-2 for contact info.
— Staff reports
